Haryana: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Surendra Jawahra was allegedly shot dead by his neighbour in a land dispute at around 9.30 pm on March 14 (Friday). Sonipat Police said Surendra was Mundlana Mandal President in Haryana. The incident took place at around 9:30 pm in the village Jawahra.

The deceased had purchased land in the name of the neighbour's aunt.

More details are awaited in this regard.