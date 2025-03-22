Bahadurgarh AC compressor blast kills four family members, one injured in Jhajjar A tragic AC compressor explosion in Bahadurgarh, Jhajjar, killed four family members, including three children. One person was injured in the powerful blast. Authorities are investigating the cause of the accident.

A powerful explosion caused by an air conditioner (AC) compressor rocked a house in Bahadurgarh, Jhajjar district, resulting in the tragic death of four family members, including three children.

According to officials, the blast occurred inside the house, leading to severe destruction. One person sustained injuries and has been admitted to the hospital for treatment.

Emergency teams rushed to the scene, and authorities are investigating the exact cause of the explosion. The incident has left the local community in shock.