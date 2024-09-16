Haryana Assembly Elections: BJP's Sirsa candidate withdraws nomination; party likely to support Gopal Kanda

Follow us on Image Source : FILE BJP's Sirsa candidate withdraws nomination

BJP's Sirsa candidate Rohtash Jangra on Monday (September 16) said he has withdrawn nomination for the seat, indicating that the party is likely to extend support to Haryana Lokhit Party chief Gopal Kanda. Kanda is a sitting MLA from Sirsa. He had earlier extended his support to the BJP government.

"I have withdrawn my nomination. The decision has been taken in the interest of the state and the country...we have to ensure a 'Congress Mukt Haryana'," Jangra told PTI over the phone.

Asked if he has withdrawn in Kanda's favour, Jangra said, "Gopal Kanda has supported us (BJP) for five years. We have taken this decision for Sirsa's development."

The BJP, like the Congress, will now be contesting 89 of the 90 Assembly seats in the state. The Congress has left the Bhiwani seat for CPI(M). Last week, the BJP released its third and final list of candidates for the Haryana polls, in which the party fielded Jangra from Sirsa.

The Indian National Lok Dal said on Thursday that it was extending support to Kanda in Sirsa. The INLD is contesting the assembly polls in alliance with the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).

Who is Gopal Kanda?

Gopal Kanda, the leader of the Haryana Lokhit Party, is a 57-year-old MLA from Sirsa. He founded this party himself. Kanda has previously served as the state's Home, Industries, and Urban Local Bodies Minister. He recently gained attention when a Delhi court acquitted him in a high-profile case where he was accused of abetting the suicide of an air hostess. In the last election, Gopal Kanda won the Sirsa Assembly seat by a narrow margin, defeating his closest rival, independent candidate Gokul Setia, by just 602 votes.

Polling for the 90 Assembly seats in Haryana will be held on October 5 and votes will be counted on October 8.

The ruling BJP is eyeing a hat-trick of wins but faces a stiff challenge from a resurgent Congress, which is looking to cash in on the anti-incumbency factor.

