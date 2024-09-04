Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL MEDIA Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: BJP fields 8 women candidates in first list of 67

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has unveiled its first list of 67 candidates for the upcoming Haryana Assembly elections, scheduled for October 5. This list includes eight female candidates and several recent entrants to the party. The list features prominent names like Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, who will contest from Ladwa and veteran leader Anil Vij from Ambala Cantt. Former state BJP president Om Prakash Dhankar is set to contest from Badli.

Devender Singh Babli, Sanjay Kablana, and Shruti Choudhry, who recently joined the BJP, have been fielded from Tohana, Beri, and Tosham, respectively. Union Minister Rao Inderjit Singh's daughter, Arti Singh Rao, will contest from Ateli. The list also includes Capt Abhimanyu, Bhavya Bishnoi, son of Kuldeep Bishnoi, and former MP Sunita Duggal.

S no. NAME OF WOMEN CANDIDATES 1. Kumari Arti Singh Rao from Ateli 2. Renu Dabla from Kalanaur (SC) 3. Manju Hooda from Garhi Sampla-Kiloi 4. Shruti Choudhry from Tosham 5. Sunita Duggal from Ratia (SC) 6. Kamlesh Dhanda from Kalayat 7. Santosh Sarwan from Mulana (SC) 8. Shakti Rani Sharma from Kalka

Election schedule

The Haryana Assembly elections will be held on October 5, with the counting of votes scheduled for October 8. The BJP's candidate list signals the party's strategy to reward loyalty while also bringing new faces into the fold.

