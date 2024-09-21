Babita Phogat slams cousin Vinesh over slap remark, calls her 'narrow-minded'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Babita Phogat hits back at Vinesh over her slap remark

BJP leader Babita Phogat on Saturday hit back at cousin and Congress candidate Vinesh Phogat over her slap remark against the BJP. During poll campaigning, wrestler-turned-politician Vinesh had said, "This time Congress' symbol of hand will act as a slap. On October 5, this slap will strike in Delhi."

Reacting to her statement, Babita described Vinesh's comments as "a statement of narrow mindset" and advised her to rethink before using such words. As the Haryana assembly elections near, Babita has actively engaged with party workers. She said, "I agree that such statements have been made with a very narrow mindset, but we should think about our words; we should reflect on them."

As reported by ANI, she mentioned that senior BJP leaders have been guiding the workers in connecting with the public and propagating the government's achievements. Expressing confidence in BJP's victory, Babita also highlighted the importance of motivating party workers. "The job of the party is to motivate the workers, instil enthusiasm in them, and respected Biplab Dev ji has today instilled enthusiasm in all of us workers by giving us the mantra of victory," she said.

She added, "We will go among the people with the mantra of victory that he has given to all of us workers to form the Bharatiya Janata Party government for the third time."

Notably, Vinesh filed her nomination from the Julana constituency last week. She was a prominent figure in protests against BJP leader Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh last year. The protests erupted after female wrestlers accused Singh of harassment. She joined the Congress party on September 6. Vinesh is contesting against BJP candidate Captain Yogesh Bairagi in Julana, with votes to be counted on October 8. The AAP has fielded wrestler Kavita in a triangular fight in the constituency.

(With ANI Inputs)

