Who will be Haryana CM if Congress comes to power? Here's what Kumari Selja has to say

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress MP Rahul Gandhi with party leaders Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Kumari Selja

As Haryana is all set to seal the leaders’ fate on Saturday in the Assembly Elections, Congress MP Kumari Selja has said that only the party high command will decide the chief minister candidate. She, however, expressed hope that when there will be a consideration for the CM face, her name would feature among the contenders as her “commitment to the party has never been in question”.

Her remarks came on the eve of the polling for the single-phased Assembly Elections in Haryana on October 5 in which fates of several top leaders are on the line.

“It is only for the high command to answer and they will have to decide (about the CM candidate). There will be some people in the consideration zone and I think Selja will be among them. The high command will look at seniority, work and all these things, so the high command will not ignore Selja in this. My commitment to the party has never been in question, this is one thing they know and they are sure of…” Selja said in an interview with ANI.

Kumari Selja on Congress’ prospects in Haryana

Speaking about the party’s chances in the Haryana Assembly polls, Selja said that Congress is in good position and top leaders including Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi have put in hard work in the state. She said that Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra “made a lot of difference” in the state.

“We have moved ahead, polls will be held tomorrow and Congress is in a good position. A lot of hard work went in, Rahul Gandhi himself worked hard. Priyanka Gandhi also came here, the Congress president also came here. What started with the Yatra of Rahul Gandhi made a lot of difference in the state. An atmosphere has set in, in the state..." she said.

When asked about Ashok Tanwar rejoining Congress amid rumours of infighting in the party, Selja said, "I was already told about it."

Kumari Selja on 'being neglected' in Congress

On if she - a Dalit leader, is being neglected, Selja said, "...Nobody can be the whole and sole leader of someone but the community watches what happens with their leader...So, every community has its expectations. All of this is part of politics. Joining is also part of politics...Selja kabhi nahi gayi, na jaati hai...Why would Selja go? Delhi is a hub where a lot of illogical things go around...But people of my state know me well...Selja toh Congressi hai. I am not upset with Congress..."

Is Kumari Selja upset with Congress? She answers

On rumours that she is upset and is bargaining as she can't be the CM, Selja said that her commitment is to the high command and still stands by the Gandhi family.

"What bargaining? Everyone says things like that. In the Congress party, our commitment is to the high command...I still stand by them (Gandhi family), I will stand by them. They are aware of that...Rahul Gandhi was not here. Madam (Sonia Gandhi) is not taking that level of interest as of now, compared to when she was the president and was totally in command...The ticket-distributing committee could not deal with the situation properly...They were lacking..." she said.

"I am not upset with Congress. A lot of discussions happen, and several situations come up...These keep happening... Sammaan toh hai. There is no doubt about it. There is position, there is respect. Many a time, some things happen that make people feel that full respect wasn't accorded...Politics is the game of perception...Nobody can get 100% tickets, it would not have been possible...It is the party's internal matter...I too am a part of the party and so are others," the Congress MP added.

(With ANI inputs)

ALSO READ | Kumari Selja meets Sonia Gandhi on last day of election campaign in Haryana