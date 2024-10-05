Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: What happened in Haryana in 2019 and 2014 polls?

Haryana Assembly elections 2024: Haryana is all set to get a new assembly and a new election as polling for the 90 assembly seats is underway. The voting started at 7 am and will conclude at 6 pm. According to the Election Commission of India, a total of 2,03,54,350 (2.03 crore) voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in the elections. There are 8,821 voters above 100 years of age in Haryana.

Of the eligible voters, 1,07,75,957 (1.07 crore) are men, 95,77,926 (95.77 lakh) women, and 467 transgender voters. Among them, 5,24,514 (5.24 lakh) voters are aged 18-19 and 2,31,093 (2.31 lakh) 85 or older while 1,49,142 (1.49 lakh) are persons with disabilities. 20,629 polling booths were established for the polling.

Haryana assembly elections 2014

In the 2014 assembly elections, polling was held on October 15, 2014, to elect 90 representatives. The results were announced on October 19 with the BJP winning absolute majority.

Voters

In 2014, the total electors in the state were 1,63,03,742. Out of these, 87,96,794 electors were male while 75,06,938 were female. A total of 1,24,34,279 voters exercised their franchise rights in the 2014 assembly elections. However, only 1,24,26,968 votes were valid, leading to a turnout of 66.06 per cent.

Candidates

A total of 1,351 candidates contested the Haryana assembly elections in 2014. Among 1,351 candidates 1,235 were male while 116 were female. No candidates from the third gender contested polls in 2014.

Result

Haryana assembly elections in 2014 came in the wake of the dominant victory of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Lok Sabha elections. The strong mandate of the Modi government was reflected in many states when the BJP won them back-to-back. Haryana was one among them. The BJP which had only 4 seats before 2014, clinched 47 seats in the elections and formed the government under new face Manohar Lal Khattar.

The BJP got 41,25,285 votes (33.20 per cent) while Congress garnered 25,57,940 votes (20.58 per cent). Among other prominent parties, INLD garnered 29,96,203 votes (24.11 per cent).

Haryana Assembly elections 2019

The voting for the Haryana assembly in 2019 took place on October 21. The results were announced on October 24. The BJP formed a post-poll alliance with JJP and even other independent MLAs to form the government.

Voters

In 2019, Haryana had a total elector base of 1,83,86,682. Out of these 1,25,39,253 electors cast their votes, however, only 1,25,20,177 votes were valid, leading to a final turnout of 69.09 per cent.

Candidates

In the 2019 assembly elections, a total of 1,169 candidates contested the polls. Out of these 970 were males while 199 were females. No candidate from the third gender contested the polls.

Result

In 2019, the BJP under Manohar Lal Khattar emerged as the single largest party but fell short of a majority. It won only 40 seats. Subsequently, it forged a post-poll alliance with Dushyant Chautala's JJP, which got 10 seats and seven other independent MLAs. INLD got only 1 seat while Congress managed to win 31 seats.

The BJP got 45,69,016 votes (36.49 per cent) while the Congress got 35,15,429 votes (28.08 per cent). Other prominent parties contesting elections included JJP which garnered 18,58,046 votes and 10 seats.