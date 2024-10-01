Congress wants to crush patriotism in country through casteism: PM Modi at election rally in Haryana

Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE/NARENDRA MODI Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Tuesday (October 1), addressed an election rally at Palwal in Haryana for the state Assembly Elections and lashed out at Congress over a range of issues, including caste politics, corruption and reservation. He alleged that Congress is making attempts to break the unity of the country by propagating divisions on lines of caste and religion.

"I have observed the grassroots politics of Haryana for a long time as an ordinary worker. Recently, I had the opportunity to visit various regions of Haryana for election campaigns and to meet the public. Today, this is my final rally of the election. You all have made this last rally even more special," PM Modi said at the rally.

PM Modi slams Congress' caste politics

The Prime Minister hit out at Congress over its caste politics and said that the party "wants to crush patriotism" and create divide based on caste and religion.

"Congress kept every issue important for the country entangled... Congress did not allow Ram temple to be built in Ayodhya. Congress did not allow the Constitution to be fully implemented in Jammu and Kashmir. They deprived our sisters of reservation in Parliament and Assembly. Congress kept our Muslim sisters entangled in the problem of triple talaq. Congress did not solve the problems of the country and its citizens but instead used all its energy to establish its own family. I ask the entire country today. Congress has committed so many sins till today, and it still dreams of forming the government. The BJP supporters are patriots. They devise plans to mislead the patriotic people. Congress wants to crush patriotism from this country by propagating casteism, confronting one community against another," he said.

"Congress feels that the more there is a sense of unity, their victory gets more difficult. That is why Congress is doing new experiments to break the unity of patriots," the Prime Minister added.

PM Modi gave a call for unity to the people of Haryana and sought votes on development.

"Congress had done the same experiment of lies during the Lok Sabha Elections. We have to take a vow today, whole of Haryana has to take a vow that those who love India will stay united. We are one and we will vote for the country as one," he said.

PM Modi on Congress' infighting

PM Modi raised the issue of infighting within the Congress and said that those who are miffed with the party are Dalit, backwards and deprived community.

"The people here are also seeing the conflict that is going on within the Congress in Haryana. The angriest with Congress are from the Dalit, backwards and deprived community. The Dalit community has also decided that they will not become a pawn to enhance the politics of the father and son," he said.

More to follow...