Thursday, September 19, 2024
     
  Congress' 7 guarantees are bundle of lies, people know fate of tall promises: Haryana CM Nayab Saini

Congress' 7 guarantees are bundle of lies, people know fate of tall promises: Haryana CM Nayab Saini

Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: Mallikarjun Kharge promised to build a huge memorial in Haryana for the martyrs of the farmers' movement against the three farm laws that were withdrawn by the Modi government.

Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu Chandigarh Updated on: September 19, 2024 7:49 IST
Congress seven guarantees are bundle of lies says haryana cm nayab singh saini, Congress poll promis
Image Source : PTI (FILE) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini.

Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini dubbed seven guarantees, including monthly Rs 2,000 to every woman from 18-60 years, announced by the Congress on Wednesday (September 18) as a bundle of lies, saying people know the fate of their tall promises in other states.

Speaking to media on the sidelines of poll campaign in Kurukshetra district, Saini said the Congress had made tall promises to people of Karnataka and Himachal Pradesh and shown them greener pastures but deceived the public once they came to power.

On the Congress' guarantee of Rs 2,000 to women, Saini said they had also promised Rs 1,500 to women in Himachal and asked whether they gave it to every woman. These are just "bundle of lies', Saini said.

BJP fulfills promises made to the masses 

He said on the other hand, BJP delivers what it promises. "We fulfilled the promises we made to people in Haryana at the time of 2014 and 2019 elections," he said.

When the polls are held on October 5 (Saturday) in Haryana, the BJP will return to power with a big mandate, he said.

"People have made up their mind to form BJP government once again," he said.

Congress poll manifesto for Haryana

Ahead of the Haryana assembly polls, the Congress on Wednesday (September 18) announced seven guarantees, including the promises of a legal guarantee for minimum support price (MSP) and a caste survey, if voted to power.

The guarantees were announced in the presence of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Haryana Congress chief Udai Bhan, former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, AICC general secretary KC Venugopal and AICC senior observers for the polls Ashok Gehlot, Ajay Maken and Partap Singh Bajwa.

The other guarantees include women empowerment, strengthening social security, a secure future for the youth, welfare of families and houses for the poor. Under the rubric 'empowerment of women', the Congress promised gas cylinders for Rs 500 and monthly Rs 2,000 to every woman between 18-60 years.

