Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: BJP expels rebel contesting against CM Nayab Singh Saini, seven others

Sunday, September 29, 2024
     
Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: The BJP on Sunday announced the expulsion of eight leaders, including two former ministers Ranjit Chautala and Devendra Kadyan.

Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu Chandigarh Updated on: September 29, 2024 20:23 IST
Image Source : PTI (FILE) Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: BJP expels rebel contesting against CM Nayab Saini, seven others.

Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) today (September 29) announced the expulsion of eight leaders, including two former ministers, contesting the October 5 Haryana Assembly elections as Independents. 

According to a statement issued by state party chief Mohan Lal Badoli, the eight, who include former minister Ranjit Chautala, who had quit the post after a ticket was denied to him and Sandeep Garg, who filed papers from Ladwa against Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini.

All eight leaders have been expelled for six years.

The other six expelled leaders are Zile Ram Sharma contesting from the Assandh seat, Devender Kadyan from Ganaur, former minister Bachan Singh Arya from Safido, Radha Ahlawat from Meham, Naveen Goyal from Gurgaon, and Kehar Singh Rawat from Hathin.

