Who will be next Haryana CM if Congress forms govt? List of probable names

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Bhupender Hooda

Haryana Assembly election: After the counting of votes started, the early trends showed the Congress well ahead of the BJP in Haryana. As per the TV reports, trends available from 78 of the 90 seats in Haryana showed that the Congress was leading on 48 seats -- the majority mark is 45 --while the BJP was ahead on 23. The INLD was leading on three seats, while the AAP is yet to start.

Nayab Singh Saini leading from Ladwa

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini was leading from his Ladwa seta in Kurukshetra district, while Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda was ahead of his rivals in Garhi Sampla-Kiloi constituency in Rohtak district.

Haryana's Chief Electoral Officer Pankaj Agarwal said three-tier security arrangements were in place at counting venues. He said a day earlier that postal ballots will be counted first, followed by the counting of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) beginning 30 minutes later.

Who will be Haryana CM: Check probable names

Bhupender Hooda

Bhupinder Singh Hooda, a Congress politician, who is the current Leader of the Opposition in Haryana Legislative Assembly. He served as the Chief Minister of Haryana from 2005 to 2014.

Deepender Singh Hooda

Deepender Singh Hooda is an Indian politician and a five-term Member of Parliment from the Congress. He was elected as the Member of the Lok Sabha from Rohtak in 2024.

Kumari Selja

Kumari Selja is an Indian politician and a Member of the Lok Sabha. She is a member of the Indian National Congress and has served as the Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment and Tourism during Manmohan Singh's premiership.

Uday Bhan

Udai Bhan is an Indian politician and a member of the Indian National Congress. He is the incumbent president of the Haryana Pradesh Congress.

What exit polls predicted?

Earlier several exit polls have predicted a Congress victory in Haryana which recorded a voter turnout of 67.90 per cent. However, the BJP has claimed it will return to power for a third consecutive term.

The key parties and alliances in the fray are the BJP, the Congress, the Aam Aadmi Party, INLD-BSP and JJP-Azad Samaj Party. However, most seats will see a direct fight between the BJP and the Congress.

A total of 1,031 candidates, including 464 Independents and 101 women, are in the fray on Haryana's 90 constituencies which voted in a single phase on October 5.