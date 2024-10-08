Haryana Assembly Election Results: 'Congress will form govt based on current trends,' says Bhupinder Hooda

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Congress leader and former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda.

Former Haryana chief minister and senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda has expressed confidence that the Congress will form the government in the state despite changes in the vote count, confirming that the BJP is in power.

Talking to reporters on Tuesday, Hooda said, “The Congress is going to form the government in the state. Only two or three accounts have been completed. The reports we are getting say that the Congress will get a majority.”

While Hooda wore a stern expression, his body language suggested a more relaxed demeanour, a slight change from his usual cheerful body language. When asked several times about the BJP's lead, Hooda's reply was more succinct, as he reaffirmed his confidence that the Congress would win without any outside help.

"I have said it, how many times do you want me to say the same thing?"

'It’s about leadership'

Asked about the possibility of a chief minister amid rumours between him and senior leader Kumari Selja, Hooda on a diplomatic level said the party would take a final decision. He credited the expected “victory” to the people of Haryana, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and other senior leaders.