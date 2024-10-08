Haryana: 'BJP is leading, but Congress is celebrating because...' reasons Anil Vij

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE BJP leader Anil Vij

As the counting of votes polled in Haryana assembly elections is underway, senior BJP leader and former State Minitser Anil Vij reacted on Congress workers' early celebrations. He also explained the reason why Congress was celebrating when the early trends fluctuated from Congress to BJP.

He said that Congress workers were celebrating because they didn't want Deepender Singh Hooda to win the elections. While talking to the media, he said, "BJP is leading in the elections and they (Congress) are celebrating because many people in the Congress party want Bhupinder Singh Hooda to lose the elections."

Notably, the polling for all 90 seats took palce on October 5. The counting is underway today. During the first round of counting, the Congress party was leading at over 60 seats, however, till the fourth round of counting, BJP came in close contest with the Congress. Currently, the BJP is leadin g over 45 seats while the Congress is leading in nearly 34 seats.