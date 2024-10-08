Vinesh Phogat to Savitri Jindal: Haryana gets 13 women MLAs | Full list

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Haryana gets 13 women MLAs

Haryana Assembly Election Results 2024: As many as 13 woman candidates have been elected to the 90-member Haryana assembly, according to state election results declared on Tuesday (October 8). In the 2019 assembly polls, eight women candidates were elected as MLAs.

A total of 1,031 candidates, including 464 Independents and 101 women, were in the fray in the October 5 polls. Five women candidates of the BJP and seven candidates of the Congress won.

List of 13 women elected to the Haryana Legislative Assembly

Independent candidate Savitri Jindal won the Hisar assembly seat. BJP nominee Shakti Rani Sharma won the Kalka seat. Krishna Gahlawat, BJP leader, won the Rai assembly segment. BJP candidate Shruti Choudhary won the Tosham seat. BJP's Arti Singh Ran won the Ateli seat. BJP's Bimla Chaudhary won the Pataudi assembly seat. Wrestler and Congress candidate Vinesh Phogat won the Julana assembly segment. Former minister and Congress nominee Geeta Bhukkal retained the Jhajjar seat. Congress nominee Manu Choudhry won the Nangal Chaudhary seat. Shalley Chaudhary, the Congress candidate, won the Naraingarh seat. Congress' Shakuntla Khatak won the Kalanaur seat. Congress nominee Pooja won the Mulana assembly segment. Congress' Renu Bala won the Sadhaura seat.

