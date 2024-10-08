Vinesh Phogat to Savitri Jindal: Haryana gets 13 women MLAs | Full list

Haryana Assembly Election Results 2024: As many as 13 woman candidates have been elected to the 90-member Haryana assembly, according to state election results declared on Tuesday (October 8). In the 2019 assembly polls, eight women candidates were elected as MLAs.
A total of 1,031 candidates, including 464 Independents and 101 women, were in the fray in the October 5 polls. Five women candidates of the BJP and seven candidates of the Congress won.
List of 13 women elected to the Haryana Legislative Assembly
- Independent candidate Savitri Jindal won the Hisar assembly seat.
- BJP nominee Shakti Rani Sharma won the Kalka seat.
- Krishna Gahlawat, BJP leader, won the Rai assembly segment.
- BJP candidate Shruti Choudhary won the Tosham seat.
- BJP's Arti Singh Ran won the Ateli seat.
- BJP's Bimla Chaudhary won the Pataudi assembly seat.
- Wrestler and Congress candidate Vinesh Phogat won the Julana assembly segment.
- Former minister and Congress nominee Geeta Bhukkal retained the Jhajjar seat.
- Congress nominee Manu Choudhry won the Nangal Chaudhary seat.
- Shalley Chaudhary, the Congress candidate, won the Naraingarh seat.
- Congress' Shakuntla Khatak won the Kalanaur seat.
- Congress nominee Pooja won the Mulana assembly segment.
- Congress' Renu Bala won the Sadhaura seat.
