Haryana assembly election: Political battle in Hisar intensifies as independent candidates join the fray

Savitri Jindal and Gautam Sardana filed their nominations from the Hisar seat as independent candidates.

The political landscape of the Hisar constituency has become increasingly intriguing as independent candidates enter the race, challenging the traditional power dynamics of the BJP and Congress. Among the notable contenders is Savitri Jindal, a former minister and one of the richest women in India, whose participation as an independent candidate has heightened concerns for both major parties.

Dr. Kamal Gupta, the BJP candidate and a two-term MLA, faces the daunting task of securing victory for the third time, while Ramniwas Rada of the Congress aims to break the party’s decade-long drought in the region.

The contest is primarily seen as a three-way battle between Jindal, Rada, and Gupta, although former mayor Gautam Sardana's independent candidacy adds another layer of complexity to the contest.

Savitri Jindal, who has previously won five out of six elections, boasts significant influence due to her family's political legacy. Her entry into the race comes after she was denied a BJP ticket, making her a formidable challenger with a personal stake in overturning her previous defeat by Dr Gupta in 2014.

The BJP's biggest threat is perceived to be from its dissenters. While Dr Gupta successfully secured his ticket, he now must contend with the votes that may shift towards Jindal and Sardana, who are both seen as significant contenders. Meanwhile, Ramniwas Rada is attempting to unite the OBC vote and rally support from his community, benefiting from the backing of Congress leader Kumari Selja.

With a total of 21 candidates in the fray, the real contest remains among Jindal, Rada, and Gupta. However, Sardana’s entry could siphon off crucial votes from the Punjabi community, traditionally aligned with the BJP and Congress.

In the Hisar constituency, voter demographics play a critical role in election outcomes. Approximately 30,000 Vaishya, 24,000 Punjabi, 17,000 Saini, 13,000 Jat and around 10,000 Brahmin voters reside in the area. Historically, the Vaishya community's support has been pivotal in determining the winner.

Political analysts suggest that Savitri Jindal is likely to attract a majority of Vaishya voters, while Sardana may garner support from the Punjabi community. Rada is expected to gain backing from Saini and Jat voters, in addition to the Scheduled Caste demographic. Meanwhile, Dr. Kamal Gupta's success hinges largely on the BJP’s core voter base.

As the election date approaches, the Hisar constituency remains a battleground filled with uncertainty, with independent candidates reshaping the electoral narrative and challenging the status quo of traditional party politics.