Haryana Assembly Budget Session to begin tomorrow till March 28, says Anil Vij after all-party meet Earlier this week, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said that the upcoming state budget for the year 2025-26 will be growth-oriented, with a special focus on sectors such as agriculture, education, health, sports, infrastructure, and women's empowerment.

Chandigarh: After the all-party meeting, Haryana Minister Anil Vij on Thursday said that the Haryana Assembly Budget Session will begin on Friday and will go on till March 28. He said that there was also a discussion regarding the new Vidhan Sabha. “We have identified a place, and now the CM will speak to the Chandigarh administration regarding the cost. Everyone has agreed that a new Vidhan Sabha is needed because the no. of MLAs will increase to 120 in the coming time and that many MLAs cannot be accommodated in the current Vidhan Sabha," he said.

Earlier this week, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said that the upcoming state budget for the year 2025-26 will be growth-oriented, with a special focus on sectors such as agriculture, education, health, sports, infrastructure, and women's empowerment.

CM Saini emphasized that the budget will lay a strong foundation for the state's progress and contribute to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of Viksit Bharat (Developed India) by 2047.

Nayab Singh Saini presided over a meeting with the Administrative Secretaries of various departments in Panchkula on Tuesday. The meeting was part of the pre-budget consultations with diverse groups to gather valuable suggestions for the upcoming budget. The Budget Session of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha is scheduled to begin on March 7, 2025.

Chief Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Rajesh Khullar and Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi also remained present in the meeting. CM emphasized the crucial role of Administrative Secretaries in the budget formulation process.

During the meeting, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini sought suggestions from the Administrative Secretaries to be incorporated into the State Budget. He emphasized the crucial role of Administrative Secretaries in the budget formulation process. The Chief Minister indicated that several new initiatives focused on the welfare of all sections of society would be introduced in the upcoming budget.

The government has brought about a revolutionary change in governance, marking the most significant transformation in over a decade.

The Chief Minister said that the present state government is working to improve people's lives through various reforms. He further stated that the state government has brought about a revolutionary change in governance over the past ten years, marking the most significant transformation in over a decade.

As a result, citizens can now benefit from various government welfare schemes from the comfort of their homes, without the need for frequent office visits. He said that upon reaching the age of 60, people start receiving the old age allowance by sitting at home, benefiting senior citizens in a big way.

The government plans to open e-libraries in schools and colleges in rural areas, enabling youth to prepare for competitive examinations.

Nayab Singh Saini said that the present state government has laid special emphasis on providing quality education to the students and has taken several significant steps in this direction. In addition to ensuring an optimal student-teacher ratio, the infrastructure in government schools has been further strengthened.