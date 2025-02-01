Haryana: 9 including 5 women die as Cruiser plunges into Bhakra canal in Fatehabad

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Bhakra Canal in Haryana. (Representative image)

In a horrific incident, nine people including five women died while three are still missing after a Force Motors Cruiser carrying 14 passengers plunged into the Bhakra canal in Haryana's Fatehabad district, police said.

A man and an 11-year-old boy were rescued, police said, adding that a rescue operation is underway. The accident occurred at Sardarewala village in Ratia on Friday night, when dense fog engulfed the area, police said.

The passengers, many of whom were from Mehmara village, were returning after attending a wedding ceremony at a village in Punjab's Fazilka district, police said.

When the Cruiser reached near Sardarewala village, the driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle because of low visibility caused by dense fog, and it fell into the Bhakra canal, they said.

Nine bodies have been retrieved so far and efforts are ongoing to trace three more missing passengers, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Ratia) Sanjay Kumar said. Among those killed, Five women and an 11-year-old girl were among those killed, the officer said.

Water level in the canal was reduced, police said, adding that teams of the National Disaster Response Force, State Disaster Response Force and divers are conducting the rescue operation.

