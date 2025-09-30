Gurugram techie strangles wife to death, then dies by suicide after telling friend When police reached the spot, they found Sweety's body lying on the floor with a scarf which was used to strangle her to death. While Ajay was found hanging from a noose with a ceiling fan.

Gurugram:

A 30-year-old software engineer allegedly strangled his wife to death and then committed suicide by hanging himself in a residential society in Gurugram, police said. The techie, Ajay Kumar, also sent a video message to his friend on Sunday at 3.15 pm stating that he was going to commit suicide.

His friend immediately informed the police. Following this, the police rushed to his flat, where they found 28-year-old Sweety Sharma's body lying on the floor with a scarf which was used to strangle her to death. Ajay's body was found hanging from a noose with a ceiling fan.

According to the police, Ajay and Sweety got married three years ago. Both were software engineers and worked at an IT company in Gurugram.

Police said they received a call from Ajay's friend, who informed them that Ajay had sent him a video around 3:15 pm on Sunday, stating his intention to commit suicide. The video appeared to suggest that an argument had broken out between the couple.

According to officials, preliminary findings indicate that Ajay may have killed his wife before taking his own life. However, the exact cause behind both incidents is still under investigation.

Sanjay Kumar, Additional SHO of Sector 10 A police station, said that the woman's family had alleged murder and filed a complaint against Ajay. Further investigation into the matter is underway.

(With PTI inputs)

Also Read: Faridabad: Three of family die of suffocation as AC unit catches fire, another in critical condition

Also Read: Gurugram: Third-year BTech student dies by suicide in university hostel, probe on