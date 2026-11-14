'Still gives me goosebumps': Gurugram man alleges vehicle chased him and wife for 1 km on Diwali night

A Gurugram resident has described a frightening experience on Diwali night, alleging that a vehicle chased his car for nearly a kilometre, repeatedly tried to block his way and followed him and his wife right up to the gates of their residential society. The situation ended only after security guards stopped the vehicle at the entrance, according to his account.

Shubham Jain shared dashcam footage and a series of posts on X, saying the incident took place around 11.55 pm on Darbaripur Road near Sector 70. Recalling the episode, he wrote, "It still gives me goosebumps as I type this." One of the videos shows a van being stopped by security personnel at the society gate, followed by a man getting out and apparently arguing with the guards.

Gurugram man says he initially mistook vehicle for someone overtaking

Jain said he did not realise that anything was wrong when the vehicle first approached his car. "At first I thought it was just someone trying to overtake," he wrote.

However, he said his suspicion grew when the vehicle overtook him, suddenly braked in front of his car and its occupants appeared ready to step out.

"Then when the first time the car overtook and the guys tried to get down after abrupt braking in front of the car, I realised something was off," he said.

Jain decided not to stop and continued driving towards his residential complex. According to him, the vehicle repeatedly tried to cut across his path and force him to stop.

"I kept on gunning the car until I reached my society's gates and till that time, the car had already tried to cut across and stop me," he wrote.

He said the experience left him shaken, adding, "It still gives me goosebumps as I type this."

Security guards stop vehicle at society gate

According to Jain, the vehicle followed him all the way to his housing society, where security guards intervened and prevented it from entering.

"The guys were stopped by security at the gates and had the audacity to stop there for 20 mins and fight with the security to let him pass," he alleged.

The dashcam footage shared on X appears to show a van being stopped at the entrance. In another clip, a man can be seen getting out and apparently arguing with the guards.

(Image Source : X/@SHUBHAM80793)Security guards stop the vehicle at the society gate after the alleged chase.

Jain credited the security personnel and his dashcam for helping prevent the situation from escalating further. "Thank God for Dashcams and society security," he wrote.

'Just a km away from the police station'

Jain also questioned how such an incident could allegedly take place in a developing part of Gurugram, close to a police station. He pointed out that the area is being developed as the next Cyber City, with DLF working on a new phase and properties reportedly worth between $500,000 and $4 million.

"BTW, this is an Area where the Next Cyber City is being built and homes from half a million to 4 million dollars. DLF is developing the new phase. Just a km away from the police station. On Diwali Night," he wrote.

He also said friends and family had advised him not to speak publicly about the incident, fearing that doing so could affect their safety and freedom of movement.

"My friends and family have told me to stay shut on the matter and let it be as it may harm them and their mobility as common citizens," Jain wrote.

He further claimed that security personnel had warned him that such incidents were common and that the man involved was a local.

"Security tells this is a common thing and the chap is a local and not to be messed with," he said.

Jain questions law and order after alleged chase

The Gurugram resident expressed anger over what he described as the lack of public safety, questioning why private security guards had to intervene during the alleged chase.

"This is what my 40 percent tax gets? Only to be saved by private security?" he wrote.

Jain also alleged that the man who confronted the guards issued a threat about the vehicle being spotted again.

"The man has the audacity to fight with them and tell them if the car is spotted again it will be taken care of," he claimed.

Linking his experience to other incidents that have raised concerns about safety in the region, Jain said he was disappointed with the state of law and order.

"This is what a truly global city offers? I'm truly truly sad about the state of law and order in the state after the Faridabad incident and now this happening first hand," he wrote.

Gurugram Police responds to viral post

Gurugram Police responded to Jain's post on X and asked him to share details so that the matter could be examined.

"We have taken note of this. Please share the details of your registered complaint and your contact information via DM for prompt necessary action," the police said.

Jain's account has brought renewed attention to road safety and alleged road-rage incidents in Gurugram. In September, biker Shivani Chauhan, also known as Sia, alleged that a car chased and rammed her on Golf Course Road. The incident sparked widespread outrage and led to a police investigation.

In another incident months earlier, two college students were arrested for allegedly assaulting a driver and vandalising his car following a dispute on the Sohna Road-Rajiv Chowk stretch.

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