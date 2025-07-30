Gurugram: JCB driver brutally assaulted over theft allegation, four security guards arrested Gurugram: Police sources revealed that the clash broke out on the night of June 10 after security guards confronted a JCB driver, accusing him of stealing electric cables from the site.

Gurugram:

A distressing incident unfolded in Gurugram’s Sector 37-C, where a migrant worker was subjected to severe violence after being accused of theft. The worker, an excavator operator originally from Rajasthan, was hung upside down and beaten mercilessly by four security guards in the basement of an under-construction residential building.

Accusation of theft leads to violence

According to police sources, the altercation erupted on the night of June 10 when the security guards accused the JCB driver of stealing electric cables from the site. Instead of reporting the matter to the authorities, the guards took the law into their own hands and exacted brutal punishment.

Incident comes to light via social media

The shocking episode might have remained hidden, but the wide circulation of a video depicting the beating brought the incident to public attention. The viral video showed the worker being beaten with sticks while hanging.

Arrests and police investigation

Once the video surfaced, Gurugram police swiftly took action and arrested all four accused. The men, identified as Pushpendra (39, from Bhind, Madhya Pradesh), Ajit Singh (38, from Bhiwani, Haryana), Krishan Kumar (19, from Rewari, Haryana), and Amit Kumar (39, from Amritsar, Punjab), all worked as security guards at the building.

A spokesperson for the Gurugram police confirmed their arrest and added, “During interrogation, the accused admitted to the assault over the alleged theft. The victim no longer works at the construction site.”

Authorities condemn vigilante justice

Police have strongly condemned such acts of vigilante justice. They reminded the public that any suspected crime must be reported to law enforcement authorities rather than taking matters into personal hands.

Safety of workers in focus

This harrowing incident highlights the vulnerability of migrant workers and the urgent need to ensure their safety at the workplace. Authorities assured that strict action would be taken against all involved, and an investigation is ongoing to ensure justice for the victim.