Gurugram: Japanese woman found dead as she allegedly falls from 14th floor of high-rise building

Gurugram: The body of the woman was handed over to the family after post-mortem and further investigation into the matter is underway, police said.

Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu
Gurugram

Gurugram: A Japanese woman was found dead after supposedly having fallen from a balcony on the 14th floor in Haryana's Gurugram, police said on Sunday (March 9). The woman was identified as Madoko Thamano (34), a resident of Japan. She had come to Gurugram with her husband in September last year, police said. 

She lived in a society in Gurugram with her husband and two children.

The incident occurred on Friday morning (March 8) when the police received a call regarding a woman's blood-soaked body being found lying on the ground, a senior police officer said. The body was handed over to the family after post-mortem and further investigation into the matter is underway, police said.

"The embassy has also been informed about the incident", said Inspector Sandeep Kumar, SHO of sector 53 police station.

