Gurugram horror: Air hostess sexually assaulted while on ventilator at private hospital According to the police, the matter came to light on April 13 when she told her husband about the sexual assault after her discharge, and he alerted the police.

Gurugram:

An air hostess has alleged that she was sexually assaulted while on ventilator support in the ICU of a private hospital in Gurugram on April 6, police said. The incident came to light a week later, on April 13, when the woman informed her husband about the alleged assault after being discharged from the hospital. He then approached the police and filed a complaint.

Based on the 46-year-old woman's complaint, a case was registered at the Sadar Police Station, and police are investigating the matter.

She was admitted to the hospital due to a drowning incident

As per her police complaint, the air hostess had come to Gurugram for company-related training and was staying at a hotel. During her stay, she reportedly fell ill due to a drowning incident, following which she was admitted to a private hospital for treatment.

Later, on April 5, her husband shifted her to another hospital in Gurugram. She remained under treatment there until her discharge on April 13.

"During the treatment, on April 6, she was on a ventilator, during which some staff of the hospital sexually assaulted her. At that time, she was on a ventilator and could not speak and was very scared. She was also unconscious at the time of the incident, and two nurses were also around her," the victim alleged in her complaint.

Police investigation underway

After being discharged, she told her husband about the sexual assault, and he informed the 112 police and then also complained to the police in front of the legal advisor.

Gurugram police spokesman Sandeep Kumar said, "Following a complaint filed by the victim, a case has been registered at the Sadar Police Station, Gurugram. A police team was rushed to the hospital to scan the duty chart and analyse the CCTV footage to identify the accused."

The police have proceeded with the investigation, and the statement of the accused has been recorded before a magistrate. Officials stated that efforts are underway to identify and arrest the individual involved.

Meanwhile, the hospital authorities declined to comment on the case. When approached, the hospital’s security staff claimed they had no knowledge of the incident.

(With PTI inputs)

