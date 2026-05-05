Gurugram: Five UP Police personnel killed in crash at KMP Expressway

Gurugram:

A fatal road accident on Tuesday morning claimed the lives of five police personnel from Uttar Pradesh’s Jalaun district. The crash took place on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway near the Dhulawat toll plaza, causing shock among local authorities.

According to initial information, the incident happened at around 10 am when a Scorpio vehicle travelling from the Palwal side lost control. Local residents reported that the driver was attempting to overtake another vehicle when the car veered off and crashed into a vehicle ahead.

The collision was extremely severe, leaving the Scorpio completely wrecked. All five occupants died at the scene due to the impact, officials confirmed.

Emergency services rushed to the spot soon after the accident. Police and rescue teams faced difficulties while retrieving the bodies as they were trapped inside the badly damaged vehicle. An ambulance was also deployed to assist in the operation.

"All five killed in the accident were Uttar Pradesh Police personnel posted in Jalaun district. The Superintendent of Police of Jalaun, Uttar Pradesh, has been contacted. We sent all the bodies to the mortuary and are investigating", said Tauru police station SHO Sheeshram.

Authorities have started an investigation to determine the exact cause of the accident.

Five killed in Rohtas in accident

A serious road accident in Bihar’s Rohtas district claimed five lives and left at least ten people injured in the early hours of Monday. The crash involved a container truck, a bus, and a pickup vehicle, according to officials.

The incident took place at around 3:30 am near Belwaiya Mathiya Mor on the Ara–Mohania National Highway. The area falls under the Dinara police station limits. Authorities said the speeding container truck rammed into the other two vehicles, leading to heavy casualties.

Emergency teams rushed to the spot soon after the collision. The injured were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment. Police have started an investigation to determine the exact cause of the accident.

Those who lost their lives have been identified as Ashok Kumar Singh (45), Pintu Kumar (35), and Rameshwar Singh (38), all residents of Mathiya village. The other victims were Chhotu Kumar (20) from Misraulia village and Ramvrat Singh (44) from Bhagwanpur village in Kaimur district.

Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary expressed sorrow over the incident. He also announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh for the families of each deceased victim, officials confirmed.