Gurugram: 3-year-old girl molested at playschool, SIT formed to probe case

Gurugram news: An FIR was registered under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act at Sadar police station and a police initiated a probe.

Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu Gurugram Updated on: November 06, 2024 12:25 IST
Image Source : INDIA TV Gurugram: 3-year-old girl molested at playschool.

Gurugram news: A three-year-old girl was allegedly molested at a well-known private playschool and police has registered a case in the matter, officials said today. Gurugram Police Commissioner Vikas Kumar Arora has formed an SIT to investigate the matter, they said.

Family members of the girl held demonstrations outside the playschool, demanding the arrest of the accused. The playschool has so far not given a statement on the matter. Despite several attempts, the school principal could not be contacted.

According to the complaint filed by the girl's family, a delivery man came to the girl's house on October 28 and he caressed the girl's hair after making the delivery. The girl, then, recounted to her mother about a bad touch incident at the playschool.

However, the girl couldn't tell the name of the accused or recognise him, a senior police officer said. She also could not tell when or where in the playschool it happened, the officer said.

SIT formed to investigate molestation case

Gurugram Police spokesperson Sandeep Kumar said Police Commissioner Vikas Kumar Arora formed an SIT to investigate the matter. In the investigation so far, the identity of the accused is unclear and police are probing the case from all angles, he said.

