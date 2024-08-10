Saturday, August 10, 2024
     
Gurugram: 16 luxury cars worth Rs 7 crore burnt to ashes in fire at workshop

Gurugram news: Sixteen high-end cars, including Mercedes, Audi Q 5, BMW, Range Rover, Volvo, Ford Eco sport, Opel Estra, and Jaguar, were parked in the workshop, all of which got reduced to ashes.

Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu Gurugram Updated on: August 10, 2024 21:27 IST
luxury cars burnt in gurugram, Gurugram news, 16 luxury cars worth Rs 7 crore burnt to ashes in fire
Image Source : PIXABAY 16 luxury cars worth Rs 7 crore burnt to ashes in fire at workshop in Gurugram.

Gurugram news: At least sixteen luxury cars were gutted in a fire that broke out at a car workshop in the Sector 41 area of Haryana's Gurugram, a senior fire officer said today (August 10). No employee was present in the luxury car workshop when the blaze erupted. The cost of the vehicles destroyed in the fire is said to be around Rs 7 crore, the officer added.

The fire broke out around 3:00 am on Friday at Berlin motor workshop, located in Moti Vihar in Sector 41, according to the officer. A few scrapped vehicles were also gutted in the fire, he added. Upon getting information, a fire tender reached the spot and doused the flames in over 3 hours, the official said.

"The cause behind the fire has not been ascertained yet. Our team reached the spot and controlled the fire, but they could not save the cars," he added.

