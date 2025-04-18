Gurgaon businessman gets extortion call in name of Gangster Goldy Brar, police begin probe Prominent Gurgaon industrialist Sukhbir Jaunpuria’s family receives Rs 5 crore extortion threat in gangster Goldy Brar’s name, prompting a police probe.

New Delhi:

In a shocking development, a prominent Gurgaon-based industrialist and former Member of Parliament, Sukhbir Jaunpuria, has received a threatening phone call demanding ₹5 crore in extortion. The call, reportedly made via WhatsApp, was received by his son, Ashok Jaunpuria, who was warned about dire consequences if the demand was not met.

The caller identified himself as the "younger brother of Goldy Brar," a known associate of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. During the call, he claimed to have access to all personal details of the Jaunpuria family and made it clear that approaching the police would not ensure safety.

The threatening message included statements like:

"Goldy Brar’s younger brother speaking. Bhai sahab has sent a recording—₹5 crore is the demand. Don’t make the mistake of thinking that going to the police or someone else will save you. We have all your family’s details. You have one week. Don’t waste our time, or we’ll show you what we can do."

Ashok Jaunpuria, showing presence of mind, recorded the entire call and has submitted the video to the authorities. The recording, now surfaced online, clearly shows the caller ID displaying “GB,” allegedly short for Goldy Brar.

Rise in threats using Goldy Brar's name

This is not the first time Goldy Brar’s name has been used to issue threats and extortion demands. Previously, a hotelier in South Delhi had lodged a complaint stating that he received WhatsApp messages and calls from an international number on December 18 and 20 last year. The caller demanded money and threatened the businessman to vacate a property where his hotel is situated.

Goldy Brar, a known member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, is believed to be operating from abroad. His name has repeatedly surfaced in connection with extortion cases, and several individuals across northern India have reported similar threats allegedly issued on behalf of the gang.

Police investigation underway

Gurgaon Police have begun an investigation into the Jaunpuria case. They are examining the call recordings, analyzing the WhatsApp number used, and coordinating with cybercrime units to trace the origin of the call. Authorities are also considering issuing a lookout notice for suspects possibly operating under the guise of Brar’s gang.

The incident has raised serious concerns about the growing influence of organized crime networks and their ability to operate cross-border with impunity. Businessmen and high-profile individuals are being advised to stay vigilant and report any suspicious activity immediately.