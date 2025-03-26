Three Gujarat Police personnel killed in road accident in Haryana's Sirsa, one critically injured Road accident: The deceased and injured are reported to be from the Ahmedabad City Police.

Road accident: Three Gujarat Police personnel were killed and one was critically injured in a road accident in Sirsa district of Haryana today (March 26). The accident occurred on Bharat Mala Road in Dabwali when the vehicle carrying the Gujarat Police personnel collided with a parked trolley on the Dabwali to Chautala Road.

As soon as the information was received, the NHAI team and police reached the spot. The deceased and injured are reported to be from the Ahmedabad City Police.

Two of the deceased have been identified as APO CO Sunil Kumar and UHC Prakashbhat, both employees of the Ahmedabad City Police Station.

As soon as the information was received, Dabwali Police took immediate action, contacted Gujarat Police, and launched an investigation into the incident. Authorities are conducting a detailed probe to determine the exact cause of the accident.

(Input: Vikramjeet)

