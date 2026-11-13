Gohana murder: Rohit Godara gang member claims responsibility for Nanha Pehlwan's killing, threatens rivals

Gangster Virender Charan has allegedly claimed responsibility for the murder of property dealer Bijender Pahal, also known as Nanha Pehlwan, in Haryana's Gohana. In a Facebook post attributed to him, Charan said the killing was carried out to avenge attacks on his associate Rampal Baroda in 2021. He also issued a threat to those he considers his enemies, warning them to prepare for their funerals.

Bijender Pahal was shot dead by unidentified assailants outside his office in Gohana, triggering panic in the area. The attackers fled after opening fire. Sonipat Police, including senior officers and a crime branch team, reached the spot and launched an investigation.

Virender Charan claims responsibility for Gohana murder

In the Facebook post, Charan identifies himself as a member of the Arvind Gilli Rana-Rohit Godara group. Beginning with "Jai Shri Ram" and "Ram Ram", he claims responsibility for the killing of Bijender alias Nanha Pehlwan.

"Today, the murder of Bijender alias Nanha Pehlwan on Rohtak Road in Gohana was carried out by us. We take responsibility for it," the post reads.

Charan further alleges that Bijender attacked his associate Rampal Baroda in 2021, leaving him injured. He claims that around 10 days later, Bijender attacked Baroda again while he was returning after receiving hospital treatment, breaking his arms and legs.

Claiming that the murder was revenge for those attacks, the post states, "We have avenged our brother. Those who are our enemies should also be prepared. Keep the arrangements for your funeral ready at your doorstep."

(Image Source : FACEBOOK)Virender Charan's Facebook post.

Property dealer shot dead outside office in Gohana

According to the initial information, unidentified assailants opened fire on Bijender Pahal outside his office in Gohana. He sustained multiple bullet injuries and died in the attack, while the shooters escaped from the scene.

The incident created an atmosphere of fear in the locality. After receiving information about the shooting, Sonipat Police reached the spot and began examining the circumstances surrounding the murder. Senior police officers also visited the crime scene, while a crime branch team joined the investigation.

Police teams are searching for the attackers and examining different aspects of the case.

Who is gangster Virender Charan?

Virender Charan is a wanted gangster whose name emerged during the investigation into the December 2023 murder of Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena president Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi in Jaipur.

According to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), Charan was among those allegedly involved in the conspiracy to kill Gogamedi. The agency identified him as one of the accused who allegedly worked with gangster Rohit Godara and others to plan the murder. He was also accused of arranging shooters and weapons for the attack.

Gogamedi was shot dead at his residence in Jaipur on December 5, 2023. The NIA later named Charan among the accused in its chargesheet in the case.

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