Four women killed, 20 injured after fire at Holi colour manufacturing factory in Haryana's Jind

New Delhi:

A major fire at a factory manufacturing Holi colours and gulal in Jind district of Haryana left four women workers dead and more than 20 labourers injured, officials said. The incident occurred in the Bhat Colony area of Safidon, where around 30 workers were reportedly present inside the factory at the time of the blaze. According to initial information, work was going on as usual when a sudden fire broke out in the facility. Within minutes, the flames spread across the premises, filling the building with thick smoke and triggering panic among the workers.

Main gate locked from outside

Allegations have surfaced that the main gate of the factory was locked from the outside, preventing workers from escaping when the fire broke out. As a result, several labourers were trapped inside the building. After receiving information, fire brigade teams rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation. The injured workers were shifted to the civil hospital for treatment, where several of them are reported to be suffering from burn injuries.

Delhi fire kills one

This comes a week after at least one person died in a fire incident reported at a school in the Ranhola area. According to the fire department, a call about the blaze was received at around 8 am. Fire tenders were immediately rushed to the spot to control the flames.

Officials said the fire had broken out in one of the rooms of the school building. During the operation, firefighters recovered one charred body from inside the affected room. The identity of the deceased is yet to be confirmed.

More details regarding the incident are awaited.

(With inputs from Raj Kumar Goyal)