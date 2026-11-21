Panchkula:

Senior Haryana Congress leader and former state president Phool Chand Mulana has passed away on November 20. He breathed his last at the age of 85. Several Congress leaders visited his residence to pay their respects, these include Haryana Congress President Rao Narendra Singh and former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda. Minister Anil Vij expressed his grief saying, "It is sad. He served in politics for a long time and also held the post of minister. May God grant peace to his soul.”

Who is veteran Congress leader Phool Chand Mullana?

Mulana was a well-known figure in Haryana politics. He was elected MLA four times from the Mulana assembly seat in Ambala district. He won the assembly elections in 1972, 1982, 1991, and 2005. He was considered a senior Congress leader and played a key role in the party's organization. He also served as a cabinet minister in the Haryana government. During this period, he held important portfolios such as Revenue, Public Works Department (PWD), Education, Forest, and Technical Education. In recognition of his contributions to politics and social welfare, he was awarded the "Haryana Ratna" in 2005.

Served as President of Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee

Mulana served as President of the Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee from 2007 to 2014. During this time, he led the Congress organisation in the state. His extensive experience and political contributions within the party distinguished him as a senior leader. His family is also involved in politics and administration. His son, Varun Chaudhary, is currently a Member of Parliament from the Ambala Lok Sabha constituency. He is a member of the 18th Lok Sabha. His daughter-in-law, Pooja Chaudhary, is an MLA from the Mulana Assembly constituency.

Mulana's daughter, Kalpana Kataria, is an Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer. She serves as a Commissioner in the Income Tax Department. His son-in-law, Rajendra Kataria, is an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer. He serves as Secretary in the Department of Agriculture, Horticulture, and Sericulture, Government of Karnataka.

Mulana' academic careeer

Mulana was born on April 6, 1941, in Milak Khas, Punjab, British India. He earned Bachelor's degree in Humanities and Law. After completing his studies, he entered politics and remained active in Haryana politics for several decades.

Report: Krishna Bali.

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