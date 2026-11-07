Ex-Tech Mahindra business head shot dead in Faridabad over parking dispute, neighbour fired 15 rounds

Faridabad:

The former Tech Mahindra business head was allegedly shot dead by his neighbour over a parking dispute in Sector 21C, Faridabad. The victim, 42-year-old Paramjeet Dhankhar is currently working with a private company in Singapore and had come to India on November 5 to attend his nephew's wedding. The accused who lived on the third floor of the building pumped around 15 rounds at Paramjeet, seven of which hit him and died on the spot.

The police have arrested the main accused, Monu Sharma. "Based on the complaint filed by Paramjeet's son Shaurya, a case has been registered against Monu Sharma alias Mohan, his wife Divya, son Mayank, daughter Naina and brother Hetram. Paramjeet's body has been sent to the civil hospital for post-mortem. We have arrested the main accused, Monu Sharma, and are questioning him," SHO Surajkund police station Prahlad Singh said.

According to the police, when Paramjeet returned from the gym on Friday night, he asked Monu to move the car, due to which a dispute broke out between the two and the accused shot him, said police. Paramjit died tragically on the spot from the gunshot wound.

Similar incidents: 28-year-old shot dead in Amritsar over parked scooter

A 28-year-old marketing professional was allegedly shot dead outside his house in Punjab's Amritsar following an altercation over a parked scooter, police said on Saturday. The incident took place on Friday night in the Anand Avenue locality on Chabhal Road. The victim, identified as Amit Sabharwal, was allegedly shot by a man who had repeatedly honked his car horn, asking him to move a parked Activa scooter.

According to the police, the disagreement escalated into a heated argument, during which the accused allegedly fired at Amit from close range before fleeing the scene. The incident has also triggered a political row, with opposition parties criticising the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab over the law and order situation.

The accused allegedly fled after the shooting. The circumstances leading to the escalation of the dispute and the sequence of events are being examined as part of the investigation.

- Report by Vinod Mittal from Faridabad and PTI Inputs.

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