Fire breaks out in cooler manufacturing factory in Haryana's Rewari, fire tenders rushed to spot | Video Haryana cooler manufacturing factory fire: Visuals from the scene depict thick, black smoke emerging out from the factory unit where the fire erupted as fire department personnel were scene at the site carrying out dousing operations.

Haryana cooler manufacturing factory fire: A massive fire broke out at a plastic cooler manufacturing factory in Haryana’s Rewari industrial area, prompting the deployment of 20-25 fire tenders to control the blaze. Visuals from the scene show thick black smoke pouring out of the factory unit as fire department personnel carry out dousing operations.

Watch video here

More details of the incident are awaited.

Four children burnt to death in Jharkhand

Earlier on Monday, at least four children were burnt to death in a fire in Puwal in the Jagannathpur police station area of ​​Chaibasa. All of them were around five years old. Chaibasa SP said the children were playing in Puwal at the time of the incident.

The incident happened in Gitilipi village in the Jagannathpur police station area in Chaibasa around 11 am, police said. "A team has been sent to the spot for a detailed investigation," Superintendent of Police Ashutosh Shekhar told PTI.

The children were playing near the haystack when the fire broke out, he said and adding that the exact cause of the fire is being ascertained.

Also Read: Haryana Budget: Govt hikes subsidy for giving up paddy cultivation, farmers will get this much now

Also Read: Haryana CM directs officials to stop sewage discharge into Yamuna, boost flood control measures