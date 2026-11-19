Rohtak:

A Haryana Police Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI), who was serving as the personal security officer (PSO) of Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda, died after sustaining a gunshot injury at his residence in Mokhra village in Rohtak. The incident took place around 9 pm on Wednesday, November 18. The circumstances surrounding the firing are being examined by the police.

The deceased, identified as ASI Pradeep, was reportedly at his home when he sustained the gunshot wound. His family rushed him to a hospital, but he died before reaching the facility. Police reached the hospital after receiving information about the incident and subsequently inspected the spot. A forensic science laboratory (FSL) team was also called to examine the scene.

Police say gun went off while ASI was cleaning his firearm

Bahu Akbarpur Police Station SHO Jasbir said the police received information about the death on November 19. The body was taken into custody and sent to the morgue, while the scene was inspected as part of the investigation. According to the SHO, Pradeep would clean his firearm in the evening whenever he returned home. He said the gun went off during the process, resulting in the incident.

"It was during this process that the accident occurred; the gun went off," the SHO said. He added that Pradeep had returned home on leave on Wednesday. The police officer also said that the ASI had served as the personal security officer of Deepender Singh Hooda and his mother, Asha Hooda, for around 12 to 15 years. The police are yet to complete the formalities, and a post-mortem examination is to be conducted. The exact circumstances of the incident will be clearer after further investigation.

Deepender Singh Hooda pays tribute to ASI Pradeep

Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda expressed grief over the death of Pradeep, describing him as a member of his family. In a post on X, Hooda said he was deeply saddened by the untimely passing of the police officer, who had served as part of his security detail. "I am deeply saddened by the untimely passing of my brother ASI Pradeep, who served in my security detail and was a family member. His loss is a personal one for me," he wrote.

Hooda also said he visited Mokhra village to pay his final respects and meet the bereaved family. "Today, I visited Mokhra village to bid him a final farewell and met his grieving family to offer them strength in this hour of sorrow. May God grant the departed soul a place at His divine feet," the MP added. He concluded his message with "Om peace".

ASI had served Hooda family for over a decade

According to the SHO, Pradeep had been associated with the security detail of Deepender Singh Hooda and Asha Hooda for approximately 12 to 15 years.

The incident has left the family and those who worked with him grieving. Hooda's visit to Mokhra village came as the family prepared to bid farewell to the police officer.

The police have called the FSL team to examine the scene and said a post-mortem examination will be conducted. Further details are awaited as the investigation proceeds.

(With inputs from ANI, IANS)

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