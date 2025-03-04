Haryana: Cow vigilantes attack two men, throw them in canal for transporting cattle; Five arrested According to police, the accused intercepted a truck in Palwal district on February 22 on suspicion of cow smuggling. The bike-borne accused intercepted the truck driver and helper, beat them up badly and later threw them into a canal.

In a shocking incident in Haryana’s Palwal district, two men were brutally beaten and thrown into a canal by alleged cow vigilantes, resulting in the death of one victim, police reported on Tuesday. According to officials, the attack took place on February 22 when a group of 11 accused intercepted a truck on suspicion of cow smuggling. The vehicle, transporting cattle from Rajasthan to Lucknow, had accidentally strayed into Palwal after the driver lost his way in the dark.

The accused, who were riding bikes, stopped the truck, assaulted the driver and his helper, and later dumped them into a canal. While one of the victims tragically lost his life, police have arrested five suspects so far, with a manhunt underway for the remaining culprits.

"Truck driver Balkishan swam to safety but helper Sandeep's body was fished out from the canal on Sunday," Palwal's Deputy Superintendent of Police (Crime) Manoj Verma said on Tuesday.

The arrested accused have been identified as Devraj, Nikhil, Naresh, Pawan and Pankaj hailing from Palwal, Gurugram and Nuh districts, the officer said, adding Sandeep's post-mortem revealed that he suffered multiple grievous injuries. The driver showed some documents related to the transportation of cows and these were being verified, the DSP said.

ALSO READ: Haryana: Class 12 student mistaken for cow smuggler, shot dead in Faridabad after being chased for 30 km