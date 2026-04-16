Congress suspends five Haryana MLAs for cross-voting in Rajya Sabha elections

Chandigarh:

The Congress in Haryana on Thursday (April 16) suspended five of its MLAs from the party's primary membership with immediate effect over alleged cross-voting during last month's Rajya Sabha elections. The party's Haryana unit Disciplinary Action Committee (DAC), headed by former MP Dharampal Malik, recommended the suspension of MLAs Mohammad Ilyas (Punahana), Mohammad Israil (Hathin), Renu Bala (Sadhaura), Shalley Chaudhary (Naraingarh), and Jarnail Singh (Ratia).

State Congress chief Rao Narender Singh said the decision was taken after the party found them guilty of violating organisational discipline and engaging in anti-party activities. He added that the action followed recommendations from the State Disciplinary Committee and was approved by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge.

Haryana Congress issues order

Providing this information, Singh said, "MLAs elected from Narayangarh, Sadhaura, Pehowa, Pataudi, and Ferozepur Jhirka constituencies—namely Shaili Chaudhary, Renu Bala, Sardar Gurmeet Singh, Mohammad Ilyas, and Mohammad Israil—have been suspended due to anti-party activities. The action was taken on the recommendation of the Disciplinary Action Committee and with the approval of the President of the All India Congress Committee, Mallikarjun Kharge."

The MLAs had recently voted against the party’s officially authorised candidate during the Rajya Sabha elections, which reflects serious indiscipline and goes against organisational norms. Discipline is paramount in the party and indiscipline at any level will not be tolerated. This decision sends a clear message to all leaders and workers that strict action will be taken against any activity that goes against the party's collective decisions and official stand."

The party had earlier named five legislators-- Naraingarh MLA Shalli Chaudhary, Sadhaura MLA Renu Bala, Punhana MLA Mohammad Illyas, Hathin MLA Mohammad Israil and Ratia legislator Jarnail Singh for defying the official line.

Rajya Sabha elections

Polling for the two Rajya Sabha seats in Haryana was held on March 16. Bharatiya Janata Party leader (BJP) Sanjay Bhatia won one seat comfortably, while the Congress candidate Karamvir Singh Boudh secured the second seat after a close contest against Nandal.

The alleged cross-voting by five Congress MLAs weakened the party’s otherwise strong position for an easy victory, with four of its votes also being declared invalid during counting.

MLAs Shalli Chaudhary, Renu Bala, and Jarnail Singh later denied the allegations, stating that their names were being unnecessarily dragged into the controversy and maintaining that they had voted for the party candidate.

Among the five legislators, Chaudhary, Bala, and Jarnail Singh have responded to the show-cause notices issued by the party.

Also Read: Haryana: Congress issues show-cause notices to four MLAs over cross voting in Rajya Sabha polls

Also Read: Haryana Rajya Sabha poll: Congress wins by narrow margin, BJP bags one seat after high-voltage drama