Congress registers first victory in Haryana after Aftab Ahmed defeats INLD's Tahir Hussain in Nuh

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress registers first victory in Haryana after Aftab Ahmed defeats INLD's Tahir Hussain

The Congress on Tuesday registered its first win in Haryana after the Election Commission declared the first result of Nuh where Aftab Ahmed triumphed against INLD's Tahir Hussain. He defeated INLD's Tahir Hussain with a massive margin of 46,963 votes. Ahmad secured 91,833 while Tahir Hussain ended runner up with 44,870. BJP's Sanjay Singh ended at third position with 15,902 votes.

The BJP's Sanjay Singh was at the third spot. Counting of votes polled in the October 5 assembly elections in Haryana began at 8 am on Tuesday.

A law against lynching in the name of cow protection and a judicial inquiry into the communal violence that rocked the district last year were among the promises being made by the Congress' Aftab Ahmed, who sought re-election from the Muslim-dominated Nuh constituency in Haryana.

Ahmed, the deputy leader of opposition in the outgoing Haryana Assembly, had mentioned there were warnings ahead of the communal violence and he had raised concerns with the administration beforehand but they "let it happen", not only causing loss of lives and property but also faith.