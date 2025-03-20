Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini releases first instalment of Rs 151 crore under PM Gramin Awas Yojana PM Gramin Awas Yojana: The mission of this yojana is to construct a house for poor people who don’t have their own house which is beneficial for both urban and rural areas.

PM Gramin Awas Yojana: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday released the first instalment of Rs 151 crore to 36,000 eligible families under the Pradhan Mantri Gramin Awas Yojana (PMAY-G) to help them build 'pucca' houses. The funds were released during a state-level programme.

According to an official statement, each beneficiary received Rs 45,000 directly into their bank accounts as the first instalment for house construction.

Construction of 36,000 homes is starting

Congratulating the beneficiaries, Saini said that it is the dream of a poor person to have his own house. "Today, the construction of 36,000 homes is starting in the state. This day will mark the beginning of a better future for all these families," he added.

The Chief Minister further said the ruling BJP in its manifesto had promised to provide five lakh homes to poor families in cities and villages. "Today, the double-engine government is taking successful steps in this direction."

100-square-yard plots allotted to 4,532 beneficiaries across

Saini said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Pradhan Mantri Gramin Awas Yojana was initiated to ensure that every family has a permanent home. "To advance this vision at the state level, the Mukhyamantri Awas Yojana is also being implemented in Haryana," he said.

Saini highlighted that while the state government is allotting plots under the Mukhyamantri Awas Yojana, financial aid for house construction is being provided through the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

He added that under the Mukhyamantri Gramin Awas Yojana 2.0, 100-square-yard plots have been allotted to 4,532 beneficiaries across 62 villages.

To address the housing needs of migrant workers in industrial areas, the state has also formulated a policy to provide them with accommodation. As part of this, residential complexes featuring dormitories and single-room units will be developed within industrial estates. Additionally, 1,600 rental housing flats will be constructed in Sonipat.

The Chief Minister also directed officials to launch awareness campaigns to ensure the maximum registration of eligible families so that more beneficiaries can secure homes at the earliest.

Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana

To achieve the objective of "Housing for All" in rural areas, the central government had launched the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana -Gramin with effect from April 2016. The houses constructed under PMAY are not only shelters but also come with essential amenities such as household toilets, LPG connections, electricity connections, and functional household tap connections.

These amenities are provided through collaboration with other schemes run by both the Central and State Governments, ensuring a comprehensive approach to improving living standards for the beneficiaries. This integrated effort highlights the government's commitment to enhancing the quality of life for the underprivileged by providing them with well-equipped, sustainable housing.

(With PTI inputs)

Also Read: Fire breaks out in manufacturing factory in Haryana's Rewari, fire tenders rushed to spot | Video

Also Read: Haryana Budget: Govt hikes subsidy for giving up paddy cultivation, farmers will get this much now