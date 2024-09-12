Chunav Flashback: When 22 out of 30 MLAs were ministers in Haryana in1967

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Haryana saw its first President's rule in 1967

Haryana is in the limelight because of the state assembly election which will take place on October 5. The political landscape of Haryana witnessed several unusual events since the birth of the state in 1966. These political incidents are considered landmark events in Indian politics. In today's Chunav Flashback article, we will revisit one of such political incidents which ended with Haryana's first President's rule.

In just next year of its creation, Haryana underwent an unusual political turbulence in which Rao Birender Singh-led Vishal Haryana Party did something which compelled Governor Birendra Narayan Chakravarty to take charge of the state after the President's rule in the state.

In 1967, Singh became chief minister with the support of his party's 30 MLAs and 10 Jan Sangh MLAs. At that time, there was a very strong Opposition led by stalwarts like - Haryana's first chief minister and Congress leader Bhagwat Dayal Sharma and Chaudhary Devi Lal. Singh, in an unprecedented move, gave ministerial posts to 22 MLAs. Out of 30 MLAs, 22 got portfolios in the government. However, Jan Sang provided support from outside and did not accept any post in the cabinet.

Governor Chakravarti wrote a letter to then Central government led by Indira Gandhi asserting the political atmosphere in Haryana was not conducive to run a government. He cited possible widespread defection to save the government which was dependent on support from outside. The Governor, in his report, said the government was busy to keeping MLAs together and the CM was offering the ministerial post to every legislator and the secretary. In such a situation, the government was not functioning in a proper manner, he said recommending the President's rule. Thus, the Centre imposed President's rule on November 20 1967 which lasted till May 21 1968.

Also read: Mamata Banerjee offers to resign for 'sake of people' amid row over doctor's rape and murder