'Diwali mubarak ho': CCTV shows corporate executive being shot dead by neighbour over parking dispute

Faridabad:

CCTV footage has emerged showing the sequence of events leading to the fatal shooting of senior corporate executive Paramjit Dhankar in Haryana's Faridabad. The 42-year-old Singapore-based multinational company executive was allegedly shot dead by his neighbour following a dispute over parking in Sector 21C on November 6.

The footage captures the accused, identified as Mohan Sharma, also known as Monu Sharma, speaking to Dhankar while the victim's son, Shaurya, stands nearby. Within seconds, Sharma allegedly pulls out a pistol and opens fire at Dhankar. According to the CCTV footage, the accused fires around five to six rounds at the executive. After being shot, a bleeding Dhankar runs out of the building in an attempt to escape. Sharma is then seen following him and allegedly firing additional shots at him. The footage also captures the accused hurling abuses at the family. He is reportedly heard saying, "Diwali mubarak ho" during the incident.

What happened during the Faridabad shooting?

The incident took place at around 8:30 pm on November 6 following an argument over parking in Sector 21C. Dhankar, who worked as a senior corporate executive with a Singapore-based multinational company, was allegedly shot by his neighbour, Mohan Sharma. The CCTV footage shows the confrontation unfolding within seconds. Sharma is seen talking to Dhankar before allegedly taking out his pistol and firing at him. Dhankar's son, Shaurya, was present nearby when the shooting took place.

Even after Dhankar ran out of the building while bleeding, the accused allegedly pursued him and fired more shots. The footage has provided investigators with a visual account of the moments surrounding the shooting.

Police say 14 rounds were fired

According to Faridabad Police, the accused allegedly fired 15 to 16 rounds from his licensed pistol during the incident. Police said that around eight to nine bullets hit Dhankar. The police account states that a total of 14 rounds were fired during the incident. The difference between the number of shots described in the CCTV footage and the police account has not been clarified in the information available.

After the shooting, family members rushed Dhankar to a hospital. However, doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Accused arrested, four others named in FIR

Faridabad Police have arrested Mohan Sharma in connection with the shooting. The FIR has also named four other people in the case. The incident has brought attention to the fatal escalation of a neighbourhood dispute over parking. What reportedly began as a disagreement ended in the death of a 42-year-old corporate executive, with his son present at the scene.

CCTV footage of the incident is now providing investigators with details of the alleged shooting and the accused's actions before and after the firing.

(Inputs by ANI)

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