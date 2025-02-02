Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Caught on camera: Haryana Roadways bus driver crushes toll plaza worker to evade fee.

Haryana: A horrifying video has surfaced from Haryana's Gurugram where a roadways bus ran over a toll plaza worker to avoid paying the toll. The toll worker was seriously injured in the incident which took place at the Ghamroj Toll on the Gurugram-Sohna Road.

The injured worker was later admitted to a private hospital for medical treatment.

The incident of a roadways bus running over the toll worker was captured in a CCTV camera. The CCTV footage clearly shows that as a car exited the toll plaza, the bus driver, who was parked behind, sped up and drove the bus away at high speed.

The police have initiated an investigation into this matter.

The Haryana Roadways bus hit the toll worker standing at the spot and then fled the scene. The driver also did not pay the toll. Based on the CCTV footage, Gurugram Police have launched an investigation against the Haryana roadways driver.

People demanded action against the driver. Social media users are demanding action against the bus driver, calling it a gross act of negligence on the driver’s part.