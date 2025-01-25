Saturday, January 25, 2025
     
BSP leader Harbilas Singh Rajjumajra shot dead in Haryana's Naraingarh

Haryana: Ambala-based BSP leaders have demanded that the police should make all efforts to nab the accused at the earliest.

Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu Ambala Published : Jan 25, 2025 11:00 IST, Updated : Jan 25, 2025 11:02 IST
BSP leader shot dead in haryana, Haryana BSP leader Harbilas Singh Rajjumajra shot dead in Naraingar
Image Source : BSP (X) BSP leader Harbilas Singh Rajjumajra with Mayawati.

Haryana: A Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader from Haryana's Ambala was shot dead by armed assailants here in Naraingarh, police said today (January 25). Police said that BSP leader Harbilas Singh Rajjumajra was accompanied by two friends, Puneet and Gugal, when the attack occurred while they were in their car on Friday evening. Puneet also sustained bullet injuries.

After the attack, they were rushed to PGIMER, Chandigarh where Harbilas succumbed to his injuries late at night while Puneet was stated to be out of danger. Police said the attackers have so far not been identified.

Naraingarh SHO Lalit Kumar reached the crime spot to begin an investigation. Superintendent of Police (SP), Ambala, SS Bhoria said that a police team has been constituted to nab the assailants.

Rajjumajra had unsuccessfully contested the assembly election from Naraingarh last year.

