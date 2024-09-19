'From Ladli Laxmi Yogna to jobs for Agniveers': BJP releases manifesto for Haryana Assembly elections

Follow us on Image Source : PTI PM Modi with Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday released the manifesto of Haryana Assembly elections. Voting for the 90-member assembly will take place on October 5 while the counting of votes will be done on October 8. As per the manifesto, under Laado Lakshmi scheme all women will be given ₹2,100 per month. 10 industrial cities will be constructed on the lines of IMT Kharkhoda and special incentives to entrepreneurs to provide jobs to 50,000 local youth per city.

While announcing the manifesto BJP president JP Nadda said, "For Congress, this document (manifesto) is just a formality. For them, this document is just to fulfill a ritual and for them, this document is to deceive the people. What was the image of Haryana 10 years ago? The image of Haryana was that of getting jobs on the basis of 'Kharchi' and 'Parchi'. Haryana was known for land scams...For us 'Sankalp Patra' is very important. We are serving Haryana non-stop..."

On Wednesday, the Congress announced seven guarantees, including the promises of a legal guarantee for MSP and a caste survey, if voted to power. The guarantees were announced in the presence of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Haryana Congress chief Udai Bhan, former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, AICC general secretary K C Venugopal, and AICC senior observers for the polls Ashok Gehlot, Ajay Maken and Partap Singh Bajwa.

More details to follow