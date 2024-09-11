Another senior BJP leader quits party in Haryana over ticket denial, cites 'neglect of loyal party leaders'

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL MEDIA Santosh Yadav was the BJP's state unit vice president.

Another Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader resigned from the party on Tuesday after being denied a ticket in the upcoming Assembly polls in the state. Santosh Yadav, BJP's state unit vice president, sent her resignation letter to the state party chief. In her resignation letter to the state BJP chief, Yadav stated that she was stepping down from all party posts and her primary membership.

Yadav expressed her disappointment, highlighting that grassroots leaders who have shown loyalty and dedication to the party are being overlooked in favour of individuals who have neither contributed to the party's work nor served their assembly constituencies. She termed the situation as unfortunate, noting that it has led to growing dissatisfaction and disillusionment among party workers. "My dedication to the Bharatiya Janata Party has always been unwavering and I have worked following the principles and policies of the party in every situation. But, with great sadness, I have to say that within the party, especially those workers are being neglected who worked with loyalty to strengthen the party at the grassroot level," she wrote.

Yadav was eying ticket from Ateli constituency

Yadav, a former deputy speaker of state assembly, was said to be eyeing a ticket from Ateli constituency, where the BJP has picked Aarti Singh Rao, the daughter of Union Minister Rao Inderjit Singh, as its candidate. Her resignation comes close on the heels of two other prominent leaders quitting the party ahead of the assembly elections. Haryana minister Ranjit Singh Chautala and MLA Lakshman Dass Napa also left the party after they were denied tickets. Napa has since joined the Congress.

Haryana Assembly Elections 2024

The Election Commission of India (ECI) today (August 31) revised the polling day for Haryana Assembly Elections from October 1 to October 5, this year as well as moved the counting of votes for both Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana Assemblies from October 4 to October 8. The decision has been taken to honour both the voting rights and the traditions of the Bishnoi community, which has upheld a centuries-old practice of participating in the Asoj Amavasya festival celebration in remembrance of their Guru Jambheshwar as per the ECI.

