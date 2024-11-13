Haryana: Shiv Sena leader Vikram Singh claims receiving threat call from Bishnoi gang

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Notorious gangster Lawrence Bishnoi

Days after police reported a complaint over a death threat received by Independent MP Pappu Yadav from Bihar's Purnea, allegedly from Lawrence Bishnoi's gang, a Shiv Sena leader from Haryana now claims to have received a similar threat call from members of the notorious gang.

According to the information released, the Shiv Sena leader claimed he received a call from a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang demanding a share in his business. Singh said the caller identified himself as Rohit Godara and made the demand for a share in his business.

'Complaint filed, investigation underway'

In a complaint filed by Shiv Sena's Haryana in-charge, Vikram Singh, police stated they are currently investigating the case. Singh reported that he received a WhatsApp call from a UK number on November 11 at around 3 pm, during which the caller, allegedly linked to the Bishnoi Gang, threatened him.

"They gave me one day's time and threatened that if I don't give a share in my business, they will kill me," Singh mentioned in his complaint.

'If anything untoward happens to me...'

In the aftermath of the incident, the Shiv Sena leader stated that if anything untoward happens to his family or him, the BJP government will be held responsible.