Hooda backs Rahul Gandhi’s ‘vote chori’ claim in Haryana; PCC chief announces statewide protests Addressing media with PCC president Rao Narendra in Delhi, Hooda said the result in Haryana was surprising for everyone as no poll survey gave BJP seats beyond 29.

New Delhi:

Senior Congress leader Bhupinder Hooda on Wednesday held a press conference following Rahul Gandhi’s remarks, alleging that the Election Commission collaborated with the BJP to ensure victory in the 2025 Haryana Assembly elections.

Addressing media with PCC president Rao Narendra in Delhi, Hooda said the result in Haryana was surprising for everyone as no poll survey gave BJP seats beyond 29.

"Rahul Gandhi did a PC today, it has been said since the beginning that the people's mandate was muzzled. Not only vote theft happened, but a theft of the Haryana government happened. Rahul presented the proofs. Now there is no doubt, everybody was surprised with the results. No exit polls had projected more than 29 seats for BJP, Congress was projected to get the majority... Rahul ji rightly raised the matter...The voting percentage had increased after the poll... There was definitely some issue," he said.

Haryana PCC chief slams BJP for 'insulting' democracy

Haryana Congress chief Rao Narendra said Rahul Gandhi's press conference exposed BJP and proved that BJP's victory in Haryana and Maharashtra was 'violation' of constitution.

“Today, the BJP, which has formed governments in Haryana and Maharashtra, has been exposed, and Rahul ji has made it crystal clear that this is an insult to democracy and a violation of the Constitution. In Haryana, we will hold candle marches across districts on this issue and will also announce a statewide protest,” he said.

Haryana CM Saini says Rahul ‘misleading’ country

Meanwhile, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has refuted charges of vote theft by Rahul Gandhi. He said the Lok Sabha LoP was misguiding the nation by making false claims.

"Rahul Gandhi is working to mislead the country... The way Congress has become issue-less, they are misleading the country by speaking lies," he said.