Badkhal Assembly Election 2024: Constituency profile, past winners, margin, party-wise candidates

Badkhal Assembly Election 2024: Badkhal assembly constituency is one of the 90 assembly seats in the state of Haryana. It is constituency number 87 of the Haryana Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs) and Other Backward castes (OBCs). The assembly segment is the part of Faridabad district. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Congress, INLD and JJP-ASP alliance, are the main contesting parties in the constituency. COMPLETE COVERAGE OF HARYANA ELECTIONS

Badkhal Assembly Constituency Demographic Profile

In the 2019 assembly elections, the Badkhal assembly had an elector base of 2,75,347. Out of this, 1,50,424 were men, 1,24,909 were women and 14 electors were of third gender. A total of 33 postal votes were cast in the 2019 elections. The service votes cast during the 2019 polling were 131 (113 men and 18 women).

In 2014, the total number of registered voters in the constituency was 2,22,042, out of which 1,22,568 were men and 99,474 were women. No voters belonged to the third gender. The postal votes cast in 2014 were 13. Total number of service voters were 82 (50 men and 32 women).

Badkhal Assembly Election 2024: Poll Date

The voting in the Badkhal assembly seat, along with 89 other constituencies will take place on a single day on October 1, 2024.

Badkhal Assembly Election 2024: Result Date

The result of the Badkhal assembly seat will be declared along with the results of all 89 other seats on October 8, 2024.

Badkhal Assembly Election 2024 Candidates

The main contesting parties are yet to announce their candidates from the Badkhal assembly seat.

Badkhal Constituency 2019 and 2014 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In 2019, BJP's Seema Trikha retained her seat after garnering 58,550 votes. She defeated Congress' Vijay Pratap Singh by a thin margin of 2,545 votes. Singh was polled 56,005 votes.

In the 2014 assembly elections, BJP's Seema Trikha won the constituency and was polled 70,218 votes. She defeated Congress' Mahender Partap Singh by a huge margin of 36,609 votes, Singh polled 33,609 votes.

Badkhal Assembly Constituency Past Winners

2019: Seema Trikha (BJP)

2014: Seema Trikha (BJP)

2009: Mahender Pratap Singh (Congress)

Badkhal Constituency Voter Turnout in 2019 and 2014

The total number of votes polled in the 2019 assembly elections in the Badkhal seat was 1,35,335, out of which 25 were postal votes while 1,35,310 were EVM votes. The voter turnout in Badkhal was 49.15 per cent. In the 2014 assembly elections, 1,33,720 votes were polled in the assembly constituency which was 60.22 per cent of electors.