Ateli Election Result 2024 Live: Will BJP's winning streak continue?

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Ateli Assembly Election 2024

Ateli Election Result 2024 Live: The Election Commission of India (ECI) will start counting votes for the Haryana Assembly election shortly. Ateli, one of the Assembly constituencies in Haryana, saw a multi-cornered poll battle. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party won the seat in the last two elections in 2019 and 2014. The Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) was in an alliance with the Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) in the state, while the INLD partnered with the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).

Ateli Assembly Election Candidates

The ruling party did not retain MLA Sitaram Yadav and gave a ticket to Arti Singh Rao to deal with anti-incumbency. Congress fielded Anita Yadav, while JJP pitted Aayushi Abhimanyu Rao and AAP named Suneel Rao as its candidate.

BJP, Congress, and AAP are contesting the elections on their own and no pre-poll alliance has been formed. However, Congress and AAP had made efforts to form a pre-poll alliance but failed to reach an agreement on seat-sharing, and later, decided to go solo.

What happened in the 2019 and 2014 Assembly Elections?

In the 2019 Assembly Elections, BJP candidate Sitaram won the seat with a margin of 18,406 votes. He was polled 55,793 votes with a vote share of 43.97% and defeated Atar Lal from BSP who got 37,387 votes (29.46%).

In the 2014 Assembly Elections, saffron party leader Santosh Yadav bagged the seat with 64,659 votes. He received a vote share of 49.71%. Yadav defeated INLD candidate Satbir. The INLD candidate received 16,058 votes (12.35 %).

Haryana Assembly Elections

Haryana went to vote in the assembly Elections on October 5 and the counting of votes will be done on October 8, along with those of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections. In the 2019 Assembly polls in Haryana, the BJP became the single-largest party with 40 seats and Congress won 31 seats in the 90-seated Assembly.