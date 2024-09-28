Ateli Assembly Election 2024: BJP's Arti Singh Rao up against Congress' Anita Yadav, AAP's Suneel Rao

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Ateli Assembly Election 2024

Ateli is one of the Assembly constituencies in Haryana. The constituency is a GENERAL seat. BJP’s Sitaram is the sitting MLA on the seat. The constituency is all set to witness a multi-cornered contest with BJP, Congress, AAP and JJP fielding their candidates.

Who are the candidates on the seat?

The BJP has given ticket to Arti Singh Rao, Congress to Anita Yadav, JJP to Aayushi Abhimanyu Rao and AAP to Suneel Rao.

BJP, Congress, and AAP are contesting the elections on their own and no pre-poll alliance has been formed. Congress and AAP held alliance talks, however, decided to go solo after discussion on seat-sharing failed to materialise.

What happened in the 2019 and 2014 Assembly Elections?

In the 2019 Assembly Elections, Sitaram from BJP won the seat with a margin of 18,406 votes. Sitaram was polled 55,793 votes with a vote share of 43.97 % and defeated Atar Lal from BSP who got 37,387 votes (29.46 %).

In the 2014 Assembly Elections, Santosh Yadav from BJP won the seat and was polled 64,659 votes with a vote share of 49.71%. INLD Assembly Elections 2024 Results -INLD candidate Satbir got 16,058 votes (12.35 %) and was the runner-up. Santosh Yadav defeated Satbir by a margin of 48,601 votes.

Haryana Assembly Elections

Haryana will go to Assembly Elections on October 5 and the counting of votes will be done on October 8, along with those of Jammu and Kashmir polls. In the 2019 Assembly polls in Haryana, the BJP became the single-largest party with 40 seats and Congress won 31 seats in the 90-seated Assembly.

