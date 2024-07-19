Arvind Kejriwal's wife to launch Assembly election campaign in Haryana on July 20

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Sunita Kejriwal

With husband Arvind Kejriwal in jail, his wife has taken up the charge of party's victory in Haryana. The Aam Aadmi Party will kickstart its Assembly poll campaign in Haryana with the announcement of party convener and Delhi Chief Minister's guarantees for the poll-bound state on Saturday.

The Delhi CM's wife Sunita Kejriwal will make the announcement of "Kejriwal Ki Guarantee" in a townhall meeting at Haryana's Panchkula on Saturday, said a AAP statement. She will be accompanied by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, AAP national general secretary (organisation) Sandeep Pathak, and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, it said. The Delhi CM, who is also the AAP national convener, is currently in judicial custody in an excise policy related case.

AAP to go solo

The AAP on Thursday said it will contest all 90 assembly seats in Haryana, where people want "badlav" (change) and are looking at it with great hope. The AAP said it will announce party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal's guarantees on July 20. The Haryana Assembly elections are due later this year. AAP leader Sanjay Singh said the AAP will fight the Haryana Assembly polls strongly. "The AAP will contest all 90 seats," said the Rajya Sabha MP, who was flanked by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, senior AAP leaders Sandeep Pathak and Anurag Dhanda, and party state unit president Sushil Gupta.