Haryana minister Anil Vij served showcause notice by BJP leadership in state, here's why

BJP leader and Haryana Minister Anil Vij.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has issued a show-cause notice to Haryana Cabinet Minister Anil Vij for his public remarks against the state party president and the Chief Minister.

The notice, sent by Haryana BJP president Mohan Lal Badoli, states that Vij’s statements were made in public at a time when the party was actively engaged in an election campaign in a neighbouring state. Vij's statements potentially harmed the party's image and unity, the notice said.

Calling such remarks unacceptable, the party has demanded a response from Vij within three days.

The copy of showcause notice to Anil Vij.

Further details are awaited.