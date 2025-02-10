Monday, February 10, 2025
     
Haryana minister Anil Vij served showcause notice by BJP leadership in state, here's why

The notice has been sent by Haryana BJP president Mohan Lal Badoli. The party has demanded a response from Vij within three days.

Chandigarh
Published : Feb 10, 2025 19:51 IST, Updated : Feb 10, 2025 20:09 IST
BJP leader and Haryana Minister Anil Vij.
BJP leader and Haryana Minister Anil Vij.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has issued a show-cause notice to Haryana Cabinet Minister Anil Vij for his public remarks against the state party president and the Chief Minister. 

The notice, sent by Haryana BJP president Mohan Lal Badoli, states that Vij’s statements were made in public at a time when the party was actively engaged in an election campaign in a neighbouring state. Vij's statements potentially harmed the party's image and unity, the notice said.

Calling such remarks unacceptable, the party has demanded a response from Vij within three days.

India Tv - The copy of showcause notice to Anil Vij.

Image Source : BJPThe copy of showcause notice to Anil Vij.

Further details are awaited. 

